Perplexity AI tops work chatbot ranking, ChatGPT places 6th
Perplexity AI just took the top spot as the most reliable chatbot for work tasks, according to a new Legal Guardian Digital report.
The study compared popular chatbots on things like accuracy, uptime, and user satisfaction.
Surprisingly, ChatGPT, while still the most famous, only landed in sixth place because of its higher error rate.
Perplexity 85 reliability, 13% hallucination rate
Perplexity stood out with an 85/100 reliability score, a low 13% hallucination rate (way below the 22% average), and zero downtime during testing.
Grok and DeepSeek followed close behind, both with strong scores and nearly perfect uptime.
Meanwhile, big names like Claude, Gemini, and Meta AI lagged behind, and cost more too: Perplexity charges $40 a month, Grok is $30 a month, but DeepSeek is free.
So if you want reliability without breaking the bank, smaller platforms might be your best bet.