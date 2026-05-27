Perplexity AI tops work chatbot ranking, ChatGPT places 6th

Perplexity 85 reliability, 13% hallucination rate

Perplexity stood out with an 85/100 reliability score, a low 13% hallucination rate (way below the 22% average), and zero downtime during testing.

Grok and DeepSeek followed close behind, both with strong scores and nearly perfect uptime.

Meanwhile, big names like Claude, Gemini, and Meta AI lagged behind, and cost more too: Perplexity charges $40 a month, Grok is $30 a month, but DeepSeek is free.

So if you want reliability without breaking the bank, smaller platforms might be your best bet.