Perplexity Airtel tie-up gives 360 million Indians free Perplexity Pro year

Not only did tons of people try out Perplexity, but monthly active users peaked at 22 million and stayed high even after the promotion ended in January 2026.

Despite fewer downloads after the promotion, in-app purchase and subscription revenue still grew by about 60%, with earnings in early 2026 already topping all of last year.

This move also helped Perplexity stand out in India's crowded AI market and became an early test of whether the strategy can work.