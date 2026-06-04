Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas says energy efficiency decides AI winners Technology Jun 04, 2026

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas thinks the real winners in the AI game will be those who get the most value out of every bit of energy used.

He summed it up as aiming for "most token value per watt per user," meaning smarter, more efficient AI that doesn't just burn power.