Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas says energy efficiency decides AI winners
Technology
Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas thinks the real winners in the AI game will be those who get the most value out of every bit of energy used.
He summed it up as aiming for "most token value per watt per user," meaning smarter, more efficient AI that doesn't just burn power.
Perplexity pushes laptop-based AI, supports Anthropic
Srinivas says it's not all about chasing quick profits with expensive models. The key is balancing accuracy, speed, cost, privacy, and intelligence.
Perplexity is pushing for energy-saving AI by letting users run tasks right on their laptops instead of relying on big data centers.
Its platform also works with different AI models (like Anthropic), helping it stay flexible and competitive against giants like OpenAI and Google.