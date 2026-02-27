Perplexity launches 'Computer,' AI tool that manages other AI agents

Perplexity has unveiled "Computer," a new tool that lets users assign tasks and have them executed by a system managing multiple agents running different models. The company says Computer, now available for Perplexity Max subscribers, is "a system that creates and executes entire workflows" and "capable of running for hours or even months." The idea is simple: users describe an outcome like "plan and execute a local digital marketing campaign for my restaurant."

Task delegation Computer breaks down tasks into subtasks and assigns them The Computer tool breaks down the main task into subtasks and assigns them to different agents as required. These agents use the models Perplexity thinks are best for those tasks. The core reasoning engine currently runs Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6, while Gemini is used for deep research, Nano Banana for image generation, Veo 3.1 for video production, Grok for lightweight tasks where speed is a consideration and ChatGPT 5.2 for "long-context recall and wide search."

Cloud operations The system is designed to cater to power users Perplexity's Computer operates in the cloud with prebuilt integrations. The company says, "Every task runs in an isolated compute environment with access to a real filesystem, a real browser, and real tool integrations." This system is designed to cater to power users who were already using multiple models and tailoring them to specific tasks based on perceived capabilities.

