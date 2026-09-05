Perplexity launches 'Computer in email' to automate inbox tasks
Perplexity now offers "Computer in Email," a feature that lets you automate tasks straight from your inbox.
All you have to do is forward any email (with attachments) to computer@perplexity.com, and the AI handles the rest, reading threads, processing files, and sending results right back in the same conversation.
No more app-hopping or repeating yourself.
Perplexity tool organizes threads and outputs
This tool keeps everything organized by tracking tasks within your email thread and remembering your preferences or team formats.
Whether you need forwarding a thread to "Build a first-pass LBO model from the attached documents," returning it "as an Excel file," separating sensitivity analysis onto its own tab, and labeling assumptions in a highlighted column, it's all handled without leaving your inbox.
"Computer in Email" is now live for all Perplexity Computer users, making email-driven work a whole lot simpler.