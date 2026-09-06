Perplexity launches open source Numbat to spot rogue AI agents
Technology
AI company Perplexity just launched Numbat, a new open-source tool aimed at spotting rogue AI agents before they cause trouble.
CEO Aravind Srinivas says tools like this are key for catching harmful behavior and investigating any security issues.
Numbat logs agent actions for forensics
Numbat keeps an eye on what AI agents are doing across desktops, command lines, IDEs, and gateways: It logs their actions for forensic analysis using hooks and plugins.
It's built in Go, works on macOS, Linux, and Windows, and can be set up solo or plugged into big company systems.
The goal? Help tackle the growing problem of AI agents with too much access running wild.