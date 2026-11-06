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Home / News / Technology News / Perplexity takes on OpenAI and Anthropic with work-focused AI agents
Perplexity takes on OpenAI and Anthropic with work-focused AI agents
Teammates are always-on digital assistants

Perplexity takes on OpenAI and Anthropic with work-focused AI agents

By Akash Pandey
Nov 06, 2026
12:00 pm
What's the story

Perplexity, a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, has unveiled its latest innovation: work-focused AI agents. Dubbed "Teammates," these always-on digital assistants are designed to take on various roles within a workspace. They pull data from existing projects and skills already used in Perplexity tools. The Teammates also integrate with Perplexity Computer, an AI system that deploys agents on your device for task completion.

Advanced capabilities

Teammates can perform multiple jobs simultaneously

Perplexity's Teammates are designed to enhance collaboration and task completion on a larger scale.

You can assign different jobs to each Teammate, who can perform them simultaneously.

This feature is similar to OpenAI's Dots and Anthropic's Claude Duet but comes at a higher cost as it requires a subscription to Perplexity's $200/month Max plan.

Each Teammate works on its own thread within the Perplexity app, allowing users to monitor their progress and interact with them via Slack.

Information

Perplexity CEO shares vision for future of work

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas envisions a future where every organization would have hundreds of Teammates working for each individual. He shared this vision on X.

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Twitter Post

Update is rolling out to Max users on the web

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