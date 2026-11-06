Perplexity takes on OpenAI and Anthropic with work-focused AI agents

Perplexity's Teammates are designed to enhance collaboration and task completion on a larger scale.

You can assign different jobs to each Teammate, who can perform them simultaneously.

This feature is similar to OpenAI's Dots and Anthropic's Claude Duet but comes at a higher cost as it requires a subscription to Perplexity's $200/month Max plan.

Each Teammate works on its own thread within the Perplexity app, allowing users to monitor their progress and interact with them via Slack.