Perplexity overtakes ChatGPT, Google Gemini on India's App Store
Perplexity, the AI search engine, has shot to the top of India's App Store charts—overtaking ChatGPT and Google Gemini.
This sudden spike happened after Airtel started offering its users a free year of Perplexity Pro, making advanced AI tools way more accessible for millions across the country.
How Perplexity became popular in India
Airtel's deal runs until January 17, 2026 and gives its over 360 million customers unlimited access to Perplexity Pro (normally $20 a year) through the Airtel Thanks app.
This partnership hasn't just boosted Perplexity's downloads—it's helped make India one of its top three global markets, highlighting how quickly digital trends can shift here.