Perplexity's Comet browser now available for pro users in India Technology Sep 24, 2025

Perplexity just rolled out its AI-powered browser, Comet, for Pro users in India.

First launched in July 2025, it's now up for grabs on Windows and Mac, while Android folks can pre-order it on Google Play.

Comet is designed for anyone who leans on the web for work or research and wants an extra boost from AI.