Perplexity's Comet browser now available for pro users in India
Technology
Perplexity just rolled out its AI-powered browser, Comet, for Pro users in India.
First launched in July 2025, it's now up for grabs on Windows and Mac, while Android folks can pre-order it on Google Play.
Comet is designed for anyone who leans on the web for work or research and wants an extra boost from AI.
Comet comes with a built-in assistant
Comet swaps the usual tabs for a workspace layout and comes with a built-in assistant that handles things like organizing tabs, summarizing emails, and navigating pages.
It even suggests content based on what you do online and lets you use text commands to buy stuff or set up meetings—pretty handy if you're juggling a lot.
Perplexity says they're planning more updates soon to make the whole experience even smoother.