Perplexity's new search API offers web index access for developers
Technology
AI startup Perplexity just launched its Search API, letting developers tap into a massive, constantly updated web index for instant and accurate results.
The company shared, "Developers now have access to the full power of our index," and highlighted their clever way of breaking down documents for better context and speed.
Pricing and funding details
The Search API is priced at $5 per 1,000 requests. There are also Sonar API options from $1 per million tokens, plus advanced plans at $3 and $15.
Perplexity rolled out a developer console and Search SDK to make integration smoother.
On the business side, they recently raised $200 million—pushing their valuation up to $20 billion after already securing $100 million in July.
Safe to say, investors are paying attention.