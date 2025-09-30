Perplexity's new search API offers web index access for developers

Pricing and funding details

The Search API is priced at $5 per 1,000 requests. There are also Sonar API options from $1 per million tokens, plus advanced plans at $3 and $15.

Perplexity rolled out a developer console and Search SDK to make integration smoother.

On the business side, they recently raised $200 million—pushing their valuation up to $20 billion after already securing $100 million in July.

Safe to say, investors are paying attention.