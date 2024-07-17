In short Simplifying... In short Get ready for a celestial spectacle! The Perseid meteor shower, the best of the year, is peaking on the night of August 11 to 12.

Perseid meteor shower's peak is expected on August 11-12

Perseids: Best meteor shower of the year is happening now

By Mudit Dube 05:49 pm Jul 17, 202405:49 pm

What's the story Sky enthusiasts are in for a celestial treat as the Earth is poised to witness the Perseid meteor shower, one of the most eagerly awaited astronomical events of 2024. The meteor shower commenced earlier this week and will continue until September 1, with its peak expected in August. Originating from the constellation Perseus, these meteors are known for their speed, brightness, and persistent trails that remain visible for several seconds.

Peak performance

Perseid meteor shower's peak expected on August 11-12

The peak of the Perseid meteor shower is anticipated to occur on the night of Sunday, August 11, lasting until Monday, August 12. The American Meteor Society suggests that the optimal time to observe this celestial spectacle will be around 04:00 UTC on August 12. Eight hours before and after this peak time, the meteor shower is expected to deliver a splendid performance in the sky.

Viewing conditions

Ideal viewing conditions expected for Perseid meteor shower

On the peak night, a 43%-lit waxing crescent is expected to recede into the southwestern horizon before midnight in the Northern Hemisphere. This will result in a moonless night sky, providing an ideal backdrop for the meteor shower display. Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through debris trails left by comets or asteroids, which burn up on colliding with our atmosphere at high speeds, creating brilliant streaks of light. For Perseids, the comet of origin is 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

Meteor display

You can witness up to 100 meteors per hour

The Perseids are expected to offer a dazzling display of up to 100 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. To fully enjoy this celestial spectacle, it is recommended that enthusiasts move away from city lights for a clear view of the night sky. The use of a telescope or binoculars can further enhance the viewing experience. Patience is key as meteors can be sporadic, but the reward of witnessing one streak across the sky is well worth the wait.