In short Simplifying... In short Tinder is introducing an AI-powered tool, the Photo Selector, to help users choose their profile pictures.

The tool uses facial recognition to curate a selection of selfies, trained on diverse data for inclusivity and accuracy, and aims to reduce the time spent on profile selection.

Tinder's CEO sees AI as a key enabler in the online dating journey, creating a safe space for authentic connections.

Tinder's new AI-powered tool can choose profile pictures for you

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:38 pm Jul 17, 202405:38 pm

What's the story Tinder, the widely-used dating app, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature named Photo Selector. The tool is designed to assist users in selecting the most attractive photos for their profiles. According to Tinder, this new feature aims to "take out the guesswork" when choosing pictures, by curating a diverse selection that is optimized to help users find a match.

Functionality

How Tinder's photo selector works

To use the Photo Selector, Tinder users must take a selfie within the app and allow it access to their device's camera roll. The AI feature then uses facial recognition technology to compile a selection of photos for the user to review, and add to their profiles. This curation process is conducted on-device and does not upload the user's camera roll to Tinder's systems.

Curation process

AI tool curates collection based on the user's profile

The AI tool curates a 10-selfie collection that it believes will perform well on a user's profile. The AI is trained based on Tinder's "learnings about what makes a good profile image," like lighting, and composition, according to a company spokesperson. The company also recommends fewer group photos, as they could confuse matches about whose profile it is.

Training process

AI trained for inclusivity and accuracy

The AI has been trained on a diverse dataset to ensure inclusivity, accuracy, as well as account for various demographics. This aligns with Tinder's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) standards. The tool is also designed to filter out photos that violate guidelines, such as nudes.

Time efficiency

Photo selector aims to reduce time spent on profile creation

The introduction of the Photo Selector comes after a Tinder study found that young singles spend an average of 33 minutes, selecting the right profile photo. The goal of the Photo Selector is to reduce this time by eliminating uncertainty when picking the best photo. A recent survey commissioned by Tinder showed that 68% of participants expressed that an AI photo selection facility would be helpful, and 52% reported having trouble selecting profile images.

CEO statement

Tinder CEO emphasizes AI as an enabler in dating journey

Tinder CEO Faye Iosotaluno, stated that they are excited to leverage AI technology to support their users in one of the hardest parts of online dating. "Our vision is to use AI as an enabler in the dating journey... Our commitment to our users is clear and equally applies to our view of AI: at Tinder, we use innovative technologies to create a safe space for people to make authentic connections," she said.