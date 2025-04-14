For Android: How to personalize your Meesho notifications
What's the story
Personalizing notifications on Meesho app for Android can greatly boost user engagement.
By customizing alerts according to individual preferences, users are more likely to use the app, resulting in an improved shopping experience.
In this article, we will tell you how you can customize your Meesho notifications in an effective manner.
From changing notification settings to using in-app features, these tips will optimize your Meesho experience.
Settings
Adjust notification preferences
To start customizing your alerts, head over to the settings menu of the Meesho app.
Here, you can select which kinds of alerts you would like to receive.
Be it updates on new products or special offers, picking only relevant notifications will ensure that you don't get overwhelmed with unwanted information.
This is an important step toward keeping a clean and useful notification system.
Features
Utilize in-app features
Meesho also offers a number of in-app features that can help you further personalize your shopping experience.
By checking out these options, including wish lists and favorite categories, you can make sure that your notifications are in tune with your interests.
Not only does this make things more engaging, but it also makes it easier for users to discover products they really like.
Timing
Set time preferences
Another way to personalize notifications is by setting specific time preferences when you'd like to receive them.
By letting users adjust notification timings according to their daily schedule, the Meesho app ensures that you don't receive alerts during inconvenient times and are notified when it's most suitable for you.
Insights
Leverage data insights
Using data insights offered by the app can help you customize your notification preferences even further.
By analyzing what you have engaged with in the past and your purchase history, Meesho's algorithm can offer personalized content and deals that suit your shopping habits.
Using these insights can ensure a more customized experience tailored specifically for you.