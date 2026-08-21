Pew Research finds 35% of web pages since ChatGPT AI-written

In a July 2026 sample, about one in 10 pages showed strong evidence of AI generation, but for newer content (post-ChatGPT), it jumps to over one-third.

Dot-com sites were way more likely to use AI than dot-edu or dot-gov sites, about 10 times higher, actually.

The study also noticed more "AI-style" writing quirks popping up, like em dashes and Oxford commas.

While the detection isn't perfect, Pew says these trends reflect how much AI is shaping what we read online now.