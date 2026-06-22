PFRDA launches AI 'PFRDA Pension Sahayak' to streamline grievance redressal
Technology
Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) just launched PFRDA Pension Sahayak, an AI-driven platform to make handling pension grievances easier and faster.
Everything's now in one digital spot, so users can get support without jumping through hoops, definitely a win for anyone tired of slow, confusing processes.
Platform offers 22-language voice, official nudges
Thanks to Bhashini integration, the platform lets you file complaints and get answers in any of 22 Indian languages, even by voice.
This is especially handy for seniors or folks from rural areas who prefer their own language.
Plus, if your issue isn't sorted quickly, the system automatically nudges officials so nothing slips through the cracks.