PGIDS Rohtak developing MIDAS AI app to detect oral cancer
PGIDS in Rohtak is working on a cool AI-powered app being developed under the MIDAS project, designed to help spot signs of oral cancer before things get serious.
Backed by the Indian Council of Medical Research and set to wrap up by April 2027, the app will scan for suspicious mouth lesions and suggest seeing a specialist if needed.
MIDAS enrolls over 700 patients
MIDAS has already enrolled over 700 patients to build a smart database that teaches the app what to look for.
PGIDS is teaming up with AIIMS New Delhi and IISc Bengaluru, and it's the only north Indian institution in this project.
The work's getting global attention, with five research papers published so far.
As Dr. HK Aggarwal points out, early detection could save lives, especially since oral cancer hits over 177,000 Indians each year and is a big concern in Haryana due to tobacco use.