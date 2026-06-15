PGIDS Rohtak developing MIDAS AI app to detect oral cancer

MIDAS enrolls over 700 patients

MIDAS has already enrolled over 700 patients to build a smart database that teaches the app what to look for.

PGIDS is teaming up with AIIMS New Delhi and IISc Bengaluru, and it's the only north Indian institution in this project.

The work's getting global attention, with five research papers published so far.

As Dr. HK Aggarwal points out, early detection could save lives, especially since oral cancer hits over 177,000 Indians each year and is a big concern in Haryana due to tobacco use.