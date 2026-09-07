Phil Schiller leaving Apple App Store and product launch duties
Technology
Phil Schiller is leaving his job running the App Store and major product launches. At 66, he's ready to spend more time with family and focus on charitable work.
Schiller's decision also comes after disagreements about Apple pushing harder to make money from the App Store, a move he worried could turn off developers and attract more scrutiny.
Schiller exit signals Apple leadership shift
Schiller's exit signals a big leadership shift at Apple. While Schiller will still help out with special projects, his leaving marks the end of an era. He played a huge part in shaping how we see Apple today.
More changes could be coming over the next few years as roughly half of its senior management bench are expected to step back too.