Phil Schiller steps back from App Store and product launches
Technology
Phil Schiller, who first joined Apple in 1987 and returned to the company in 1997, helped launch game-changers like the iPod and iPhone, is stepping away from his top roles as he heads toward retirement.
He'll no longer oversee the App Store or product launches but will stick around, taking on a smaller set of responsibilities and working on other projects.
Apple reassigns senior management roles
Eddy Cue now takes over the App Store, while John Ternus prepares to take over as Apple CEO, with Tim Cook set to transition to the role of Apple Chairman.
Carson Oliver handles daily operations, and Nola Weinstein leads Apple events.
Even though Schiller is taking a step back, his influence at Apple will definitely stick around.