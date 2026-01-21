Philippines unbans Grok AI after safety fixes promised
Technology
The Philippines said it will restore access to Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot, which was blocked last week over worries it could create sexualized images and threaten child safety.
The move followed similar bans in other countries, with local authorities stepping in to protect users.
Developers agree to changes; watchdogs still watching
Grok's creators have now promised to remove all image-manipulation features from the app.
Because of this, officials gave the green light for Grok to return—but they'll be keeping a close eye on things to make sure the platform follows Philippine laws and keeps users safe.
This comes as more countries are pushing for stronger controls on AI-generated content online.