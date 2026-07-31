Philips launches DiamondClean 9900 Prestige electric toothbrush phone-free AI map
Technology
Philips will launch the Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige, an electric toothbrush that uses AI to show a real-time map of your brushing right on the handle; no phone needed.
It's designed to make brushing feedback super convenient and will hit shelves in fall 2026.
Philips likely priciest at launch
This new brush comes with SenseIQ tech that guides you to adjust pressure and automatically dials back intensity for better comfort and cleaning.
Philips is taking on Oral-B's AI models, but unlike them, you don't need an app to see your progress.
The catch? It's expected to cost even more than Oral-B's top model, making it likely the priciest electric toothbrush out there when it launches in the US and Europe later this year.