Philips launches DiamondClean 9900 Prestige electric toothbrush phone-free AI map

This new brush comes with SenseIQ tech that guides you to adjust pressure and automatically dials back intensity for better comfort and cleaning.

Philips is taking on Oral-B's AI models, but unlike them, you don't need an app to see your progress.

The catch? It's expected to cost even more than Oral-B's top model, making it likely the priciest electric toothbrush out there when it launches in the US and Europe later this year.