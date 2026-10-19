Phillips Academy student Jay Jung builds SmartBlink AI for crossings
Technology
Jay Jung, an 18-year-old student at Phillips Academy, has built an AI system called SmartBlink that makes crossing streets safer.
SmartBlink adjusts walk signal timing in real time based on how fast people are moving, giving extra time to older adults and anyone who needs it.
Jay Jung wins ISEF behavioral category
Jung came up with the idea after seeing his grandparents struggle to cross streets in Seoul.
His project just won first place in the Behavioral and Social Sciences category and $6,000 at the 2026 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
Next up: testing SmartBlink in actual communities so it can be tailored for different communities and make crossings safer for older adults and others with physical difficulties.