Phishing alert: Fake IT emails can steal your personal data Technology Mar 25, 2026

Heads up: There's a new phishing scam going around where fake emails pretend to be from the Income Tax Department, warning you about supposed "compliance gaps" in your tax returns.

The goal? To get you to click shady links and hand over your personal information.

The government has made it clear these emails aren't legit: the real Income Tax Department only contacts you through official channels.