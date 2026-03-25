Phishing alert: Fake IT emails can steal your personal data
Technology
Heads up: There's a new phishing scam going around where fake emails pretend to be from the Income Tax Department, warning you about supposed "compliance gaps" in your tax returns.
The goal? To get you to click shady links and hand over your personal information.
The government has made it clear these emails aren't legit: the real Income Tax Department only contacts you through official channels.
What to do if you receive such email
If you get one of these sketchy emails, don't click any links or share your details. Instead, report it right away to the authorities.
With cybercriminals getting sneakier by impersonating government agencies, always double-check messages on official platforms to keep your information safe.