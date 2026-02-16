Phishing emails disguised as tax notices are targeting Indian businesses

Trojans now account for 43% of threats on Indian endpoints

Inside the ZIP file is an .exe disguised as an inspection document. Running it secretly installs malware that gives hackers remote access to your system.

The attackers use tools like the Blackmoon banking trojan and SyncFuture TSM (linked to a Chinese tech firm) to steal data, monitor activity in real time, and even launch more attacks—all while hiding deep in your files.

Seqrite's 2026 report says Trojans like these make up 43% of threats seen on Indian endpoints right now, so staying alert for suspicious tax emails is more important than ever.