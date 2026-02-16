Phishing emails disguised as tax notices are targeting Indian businesses
A new phishing campaign is tricking Indian businesses with emails that look like official Income Tax Department notices.
These emails, sent from Outlook.com addresses and dressed up with real-looking logos and letterheads, ask users to check a "Review Annexure.pdf" attachment.
If you click through, you land on a fake portal that urges you to download a ZIP file—unfortunately, this is where the malware sneaks in.
Trojans now account for 43% of threats on Indian endpoints
Inside the ZIP file is an .exe disguised as an inspection document. Running it secretly installs malware that gives hackers remote access to your system.
The attackers use tools like the Blackmoon banking trojan and SyncFuture TSM (linked to a Chinese tech firm) to steal data, monitor activity in real time, and even launch more attacks—all while hiding deep in your files.
Seqrite's 2026 report says Trojans like these make up 43% of threats seen on Indian endpoints right now, so staying alert for suspicious tax emails is more important than ever.