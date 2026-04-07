Phishing emails impersonate Social Security Administration, genuine messages use .gov

Delete and report suspicious SSA emails

If something feels off about an email, delete it immediately and report it (don't click any links or open attachments).

Always access your Social Security account by typing ssa.gov/myaccount directly into your browser.

If you spot a scam, report it to the SSA Office of the Inspector General or the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center as soon as possible.

And remember: Social Security will never ask for urgent payments or weird stuff like gift cards.