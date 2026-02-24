Phishing emails targeting government officials: What to know
India's Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) just flagged a new wave of phishing emails that may pose a risk to official IT systems and data.
These suspicious messages, with official-sounding subjects like "Operational Deployment during the year" and "Digital Notice Board Solution," are being sent to officials.
Emails come with password-protected attachments
These emails aren't just annoying—they come with password-protected attachments that could leak sensitive payroll and personnel data if opened.
The CGDA is urging officials to be extra careful: don't click on sketchy links or attachments, don't reply or forward these emails, and always report anything fishy right away.
Attackers are getting smarter
The message is simple: stay sharp.
If you spot a weird email, report the message to the Headquarters Office and change your password immediately only if you have accidentally interacted with the email.
Attackers are getting smarter by using official-looking subjects to sneak past filters, so even if something looks legit, double-check before clicking.