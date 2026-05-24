This phishing scam targets iPhone users to steal Apple ID

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre's National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (I4C) has issued a warning about a sophisticated phishing scam. The scam targets iPhone users who have lost their devices. Scammers impersonating Apple Support are sending fake messages with malicious links to steal your Apple ID and OTP. This allows them to access your account and remove your device. Always verify links and use Apple's official 'Find Devices' service for recovery.

Scam details Scammers exploit victims' urgency to locate or secure missing device The I4C, which operates under the Union Home Ministry, said that fraudsters are exploiting victims' urgency to locate or secure their missing device. These scammers send messages that closely resemble legitimate 'Find My iPhone' or Apple Support notifications. The deceptive messages redirect users to counterfeit Apple login pages designed to steal their Apple ID credentials and One-Time Passwords (OTP).

Account breach I4C advises users to avoid clicking links in unsolicited messages Once the attackers compromise an account, they gain unauthorized access and remove the linked Apple ID from the stolen device. The I4C has advised users to avoid clicking links received via SMS (especially from international SMS Headers) or unsolicited messages. It also stressed checking the URL carefully before entering credentials and using only Apple's official "Find Devices" service page for recovery.

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