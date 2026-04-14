Phoebe Tesoriere diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia after using ChatGPT
Technology
Phoebe Tesoriere, a 23-year-old from Cardiff, spent years being told her symptoms were just anxiety or epilepsy.
After a scary seizure and more confusion from doctors, she turned to ChatGPT for help.
The artificial intelligence (AI) suggested hereditary spastic paraplegia (a rare genetic disorder) and genetic tests later confirmed it.
For Phoebe, AI finally pointed her toward real answers.
AI helpful but not definitive
AI tools like ChatGPT can be super helpful for spotting conditions doctors might miss, especially rare ones.
But experts say you should not skip seeing a real doctor; AI is best as a starting point, not the final word.
As more people use AI for health advice, stories like Phoebe's show both the promise and limits of tech in medicine.