This 'phoenix planet' is orbiting remains of a dead star 

The discovery of the Phoenix planet is a major milestone in understanding planetary formation and evolution.

"Second-generation planets are worlds that form out of the material a star casts off as it dies. They're incredibly rare, and finding one around a white dwarf was completely unexpected," said Jamie Williams from the University of Warwick.

The find is particularly relevant for our solar system's future, as our Sun will leave behind a white dwarf stellar remnant in about six billion years.