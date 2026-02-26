PhonePe integrates ChatGPT into its app for all users
Technology
PhonePe is partnering with OpenAI to add ChatGPT features into its main app, business app, and Indus Appstore.
Now, over 610 million users can use AI for things like planning trips, comparing products, or getting quick answers about finances—all without leaving the app.
AI tools now available in your pocket
This move makes smart AI tools way more accessible for a young, connected population in India.
As Rahul Chari from PhonePe said, the goal is to put cutting-edge AI technology right in your pocket.
From planning trips and comparing products to getting quick answers about finances, PhonePe says ChatGPT aims to help with everyday tasks without requiring users to switch apps.