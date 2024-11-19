Summarize Simplifying... In short PhonePe offers international travel insurance with 24/7 assistance in over 200 countries, covering loss of tickets and passports, and emergency evacuation costs.

How to buy international travel insurance on PhonePe

By Mudit Dube 10:33 am Nov 19, 202410:33 am

What's the story PhonePe, a leading digital payments platform in India, offers international travel insurance. This policy safeguards travelers from financial setbacks and unexpected medical costs during their trips abroad. It also covers a range of risks, including lost baggage, theft and flight delays, compensating policyholders for any unexpected circumstances that may hinder their travel plans.

24/7 support

Round-the-clock assistance in over 200 countries

With its international travel insurance plans, PhonePe also provides round-the-clock assistance in over 200 countries, ensuring that help is always at hand during an emergency. This feature is especially useful for travelers who may be in an unknown place or may not be able to speak the local language. The plans cover loss of tickets and passports for one year up to a certain amount. They also compensate costs related to emergency evacuation and repatriation.

Exclusions

What is not included in travel insurance plans

International Travel Insurance policies, despite their broad coverage, have specific exclusions. These commonly include: Legal and ethical Issues: Any loss or illness stemming from involvement in legal disputes or breaking the law. Substance-related incidents: Events resulting from intoxication, alcohol abuse, or self-harm. Pre-existing health conditions: Health problems that existed prior to policy purchase. Specific infectious diseases: Infections caused by sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV/AIDS. Non-essential medical treatments: Treatments for conditions like obesity or cosmetic procedures.

Eligibility

Who can avail international travel insurance?

International travel insurance is offered to people of all ages. Parents and children can be covered up to 60 years and 21 years respectively. For Schengen travel insurance, adults must be at least 70 years old and infants older than 90 days to qualify for coverage. This broad range of eligibility ensures that almost anyone going on an international trip can avail the protection offered by an insurance plan.

Process

How to buy travel insurance on PhonePe

To buy travel insurance on PhonePe, navigate to the Insurance tab in the app and choose Travel Insurance. Click 'Get a Quote.' Enter the country you are traveling to along with date and details of the travelers. Now, choose the sum you want to insure per traveler and select the plan that meets your requirements. Finally, fill in the policy buyer and traveler details, declare any health conditions, and make the payment to buy the plan.