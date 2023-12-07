PhonePe now offers ACKO's car and bike insurance policies

By Rishabh Raj 06:43 pm Dec 07, 202306:43 pm

ACKO aims to offer health insurance and more products on PhonePe in the future

ACKO General Insurance and PhonePe have joined forces to offer comprehensive car and bike insurance products directly to users via the PhonePe platform. This strategic alliance aims to merge ACKO's customer-focused approach with PhonePe's vast distribution network, providing easy access to insurance for PhonePe users. Sanjeev Srinivasan, CEO of ACKO General Insurance, stated that this partnership is a big step in their mission to make insurance more accessible in India.

Expanding product range and seamless integration

In the coming years, ACKO plans to expand its product offerings to include health insurance and various other insurance products as part of this partnership. The integration of ACKO with PhonePe is made possible through an advanced partnership API stack, designed for modularity and seamless integration. This API stack enables quick and efficient collaborations with online distributors, delivering ACKO's personalized pricing, innovative SKUs, and consistent user experience to all partners, starting with PhonePe.

Transforming the insurance landscape in India

Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance, said that PhonePe is revolutionizing the insurance landscape in India. He added that they are dedicated to providing customers with the best insurance product selection while simplifying the purchasing process. By teaming up with ACKO, PhonePe aims to actively contribute to the growth of digital insurance in India. This collaboration highlights both companies' shared commitment to offering intuitive, affordable, and reliable insurance coverage to millions of customers across the nation.