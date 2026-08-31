PhonePe launches UPI 123Pay letting feature phones send money offline
Technology
PhonePe just rolled out UPI 123Pay, making it possible for people with basic feature phones (think Nokia, Lava, Itel, HMD) to send money and pay merchants without needing a smartphone or even internet.
It's a big step for folks in areas with patchy connectivity or those who prefer simpler devices.
UPI 123Pay runs on SMS
UPI 123Pay runs on SMS, so you can transfer money using mobile numbers or UPI IDs, pay shops via QR codes (if your phone has a camera), and check your balance, all from the preinstalled PhonePe app.
Setup is straightforward: link your bank account with debit card details and set a UPI PIN.
Plus, there's a voice helpline in English and 12 regional languages if you need help.
More features like bill payments and mobile recharges are coming soon.