PhonePe launches UPI 123Pay letting feature phones send money offline

UPI 123Pay runs on SMS, so you can transfer money using mobile numbers or UPI IDs, pay shops via QR codes (if your phone has a camera), and check your balance, all from the preinstalled PhonePe app.

Setup is straightforward: link your bank account with debit card details and set a UPI PIN.

Plus, there's a voice helpline in English and 12 regional languages if you need help.

More features like bill payments and mobile recharges are coming soon.