PhonePe reaches 700 million registered users with 56.25% 2-year CAGR
Technology
PhonePe just crossed 700 million registered users, a huge leap for the digital payments app.
What's wild is how quickly it's growing: it used to take over four months to get its first million users, but now it adds one million every six days.
That kind of pace has helped PhonePe notch up a massive 56.25% CAGR in just two years.
PhonePe plans new features, cites trust
PhonePe credits its rise to building a fast, super user-friendly platform that people trust.
CEO Sameer Nigam says earning user trust is key as digital payments become part of everyday life.
Looking ahead, PhonePe plans to roll out more features and invest in platforms that make digital finance even easier for everyone.