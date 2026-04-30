PhonePe reaches 700 million registered users with 56.25% 2-year CAGR Technology Apr 30, 2026

PhonePe just crossed 700 million registered users, a huge leap for the digital payments app.

What's wild is how quickly it's growing: it used to take over four months to get its first million users, but now it adds one million every six days.

That kind of pace has helped PhonePe notch up a massive 56.25% CAGR in just two years.