PHP issues emergency patches for 'PHP2Shell' remote code execution flaws
PHP just dropped emergency patches on October 21, 2026, fixing two major security flaws called "PHP2Shell" that could let hackers remotely execute code on vulnerable servers.
The risk is high: attackers could quickly analyze the updates to figure out how to exploit the vulnerabilities, so big names like Cloudflare are already boosting their defenses.
GPT-5.6-aided discovery , browsers blocked eMudhra certs
Ryan Austin, a researcher at cybersecurity firm Calif, discovered the vulnerabilities with help from OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol model, showing how tech is changing the fight against hackers.
Meanwhile, another issue popped up with eMudhra's certificates with weak security keys, which got blocked by major browsers.
Both incidents are a wake-up call for everyone online: strong cybersecurity isn't optional anymore.