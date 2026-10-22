Phu Phrabat National Park tourist's photo finds 6 dinosaur footprints
Technology
A tourist's quick photo at Phu Phrabat National Park just led to the discovery of six dinosaur footprints, believed to be from theropods that roamed Thailand about 120 million years ago.
The find was confirmed by experts this week, and authorities have temporarily closed off the area to protect these prehistoric tracks.
Footprints legally protected as trace fossils
The footprints, about the size of a large sneaker, were found near a stream and are now legally protected as trace fossils.
While there are not any bones yet, geologists are digging into what these tracks reveal about ancient life.
Officials hope to turn the spot into an educational site, but for now, everyone is being asked not to visit so nature (and science) can do its thing.