Physicists create 'time crystals' using plastic beads and sound waves
NYU physicists have made visible "time crystals" by floating tiny plastic beads with sound waves and watching them move in repeating patterns for hours.
The trick? Bigger beads push around smaller ones, creating rhythms that seem to break the usual rules of physics.
The magic happens when you mix bead sizes
When all the beads are the same, nothing happens. But mix up their sizes, and you get unbalanced forces that set off stable, back-and-forth motions—kind of like a heartbeat.
The team's model even predicted these weird rhythms would last a long time, and experiments proved it.
Potential for new tech and insights into natural rhythms
Lead researcher David Grier and his team think this simple setup could inspire new sensors or super-precise timers.
Plus, it echoes how our own body clocks work—showing how strange physics can sometimes connect with everyday life.