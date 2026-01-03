Physicists unlock new way to create super-coherent signals with diamond spins

Researchers from Vienna and Okinawa have figured out how to make diamonds produce ultra-stable microwave signals, using special defects called NV centers. Their breakthrough, published recently in Nature Physics, could shake up how we build precise tech like atomic clocks and quantum sensors.

How they did it The team packed lots of NV centers (tiny magnetic spots in diamonds) together and zapped them with weak microwave pulses.

This triggered a powerful burst of energy—then a series of long-lasting pulses—thanks to the spins inside the diamond working together.

Why it matters Surprisingly, the "messy" interactions between these spins actually help keep the signal going strong.

As researcher Wenzel Kersten explained, "The system organizes itself, producing an extremely coherent microwave signal from the very disorder that usually destroys it."