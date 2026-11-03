Pichai questions Greg Brockman's interface-free AI idea, favors screens

Google CEO Sundar Pichai isn't convinced that AI will ditch screens and become totally interface-free, as OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman imagines.

On the Big Technology Podcast, Pichai said voice controls are cool, but visual and interactive screens still matter for how we use tech.

He thinks AI should adapt to us, not the other way around, and that some kind of interface will be needed to really connect with users.