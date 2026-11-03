Pichai questions Greg Brockman's interface-free AI idea, favors screens
Google CEO Sundar Pichai isn't convinced that AI will ditch screens and become totally interface-free, as OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman imagines.
On the Big Technology Podcast, Pichai said voice controls are cool, but visual and interactive screens still matter for how we use tech.
He thinks AI should adapt to us, not the other way around, and that some kind of interface will be needed to really connect with users.
Greg Brockman envisions chat replacing interfaces
Brockman sees a future where chatting with AI replaces buttons and menus entirely, letting smart agents handle tasks on their own.
But Pichai pointed out that even with advances like Google's Gemini voice models on Pixel phones, there are plenty of things, like watching shows, where you actually want a screen or controls.
As Sundar Pichai put it: "But there are going to be moments [when] you will need an interface."