Pichai says not every choice shapes future amid AI worries
Technology
Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke at Stanford University's 2026 graduation, tackling worries about AI and job security.
He reminded students that not every choice shapes their future, sharing a lighthearted story from his own Stanford days to make his point.
Pichai urges passion, highlights tech empowerment
Pichai talked about growing up in Chennai and encouraged graduates to follow their passions instead of just fitting in.
He highlighted how technology can empower people everywhere, mentioning rural women in India learning new skills with Android phones.
As he put it, "We don't get to choose the world we graduate into; but we do get to choose how we frame our circumstances."