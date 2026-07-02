Pick n Pay launches Penny AI assistant on July 6

Pick n Pay targets Checkers Sixty60

This move is Pick n Pay's answer to the competition from Shoprite's Checkers Sixty60 app, which currently leads the online grocery game in South Africa.

Enrico Ferigolli, omnichannel retail executive at Pick n Pay, shared that "AI is now changing how they order," and hinted at more smart features coming soon.

Shoprite is also using AI to personalize recommendations for its shoppers, so expect even smarter grocery apps ahead.