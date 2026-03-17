Picsart now lets you 'hire' AI agents for various tasks

Picsart, the popular AI-powered design platform, has launched an innovative AI agent marketplace. The new feature allows creators to "hire" AI assistants for specific tasks such as resizing and remixing social content or editing product photos on Shopify. With over 130 million users globally, mostly from Gen Z, Picsart is like a more advanced version of Canva for social media managers and content creators.

Innovation AI agents can take over tasks like personal assistant The launch of the AI agent marketplace comes at a time when projects like OpenClaw have increased demand for agentic AI chatbots. These bots can perform tasks like a personal assistant. Hovhannes Avoyan, Picsart founder and CEO, said, "Creators have been stuck as the operator of every workflow — the one doing, not deciding." He added that their agents change this relationship by allowing users to set direction while the agent builds a plan using real data.

Facilities Initial 4 agents specialize in different areas Picsart will introduce more specialized agents weekly. The initial four are Flair, Resize Pro, Remix, and Swap. The Flair agent integrates with Shopify to assist online store owners by analyzing market trends and suggesting improvements for their shops. Resize Pro can resize images and videos for various platforms' recommended dimensions using AI to extend the frame if needed.

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Additional features These agents can perform various editing tasks The Remix agent lets creators describe a style and edit an existing photo library to fit within that theme. The Swap agent allows users to change backgrounds of photos in bulk. For agents like Flair, which work behind the scenes, users can chat with these agents on WhatsApp or Telegram thanks to Picsart's integration with those apps.

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