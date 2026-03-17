Picsart's new AI playground combines image, video, audio generation

You get access to tons of models in 1 place

You get access to more than 44 video models (like Google VEO and OpenAI Sora), 23+ image models (e.g., GPT Image and Ideogram), plus audio tools from ElevenLabs, all in one place.

The Auto Mode picks the best model for your project automatically.

Pricing is credit-based; each model displays its credit cost before generation.

Picsart offers a free plan with limited weekly AI credits and premium subscriptions starting at about $10/month (billed annually).