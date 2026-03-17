Picsart's new AI playground combines image, video, audio generation
Picsart just dropped its AI Playground, a creative hub that combines 93 AI models from 25 providers.
Now, you can make images, videos, and audio using a single prompt bar, instead of juggling tons of apps or subscriptions.
Picsart says this could save users more than $3,300 a year.
You get access to tons of models in 1 place
You get access to more than 44 video models (like Google VEO and OpenAI Sora), 23+ image models (e.g., GPT Image and Ideogram), plus audio tools from ElevenLabs, all in one place.
The Auto Mode picks the best model for your project automatically.
Pricing is credit-based; each model displays its credit cost before generation.
Picsart offers a free plan with limited weekly AI credits and premium subscriptions starting at about $10/month (billed annually).
Everything under 1 account
Unlike many standalone AI services that require separate logins and re-uploads, AI Playground keeps everything under one account with all your assets stored together.
It even adds handy extras like upscaling and project boards—making content creation smoother than ever for anyone who wants everything in one place.