Pikachu plushie completes 67-day trip aboard the International Space Station
Technology
A Pikachu plushie just wrapped up a 67-day trip on the International Space Station!
A video shows Pikachu accompanying astronauts as they move through different sections of the spacecraft, bringing some playful energy to life aboard the ISS.
Project aimed to spark youth curiosity
The whole idea behind sending Pikachu to space was to make science more relatable and spark curiosity among young people.
By mixing pop culture with real-life space exploration, the project shows a playful space-exploration angle.