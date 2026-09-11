PiLY tracker transcribes lectures and tracks workouts across 180 sports
Say hello to PiLY, a fitness tracker that does more than just count steps.
Alongside tracking your heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, and workouts across 180 sports, PiLY lets you record notes or lectures at the press of a button.
Your audio gets sent to an app for transcription in over 120 languages, making it handy for students or anyone on the go.
PiLY crowdfunding on Kickstarter for $99
The app organizes recordings into notes or lists and keeps your recordings encrypted during transmission, no account or subscription needed.
With a comfy 16 g stainless-steel body and interchangeable straps, PiLY lasts up to two weeks per charge and stores up to 10 hours of audio.
It syncs with Apple Health and Google Health Connect too.
It is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter now for $99, down from its expected MSRP of $199, shipping worldwide from February 2027, but remember to check crowdfunding risks before backing.