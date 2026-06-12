Pine Labs launches MPIN-free P3P AI agent for UPI payments

P3P live on Gullak, Vijay Sales

Right now, P3P is live on Gullak and Vijay Sales, letting users automate purchases based on their chosen targets.

Security is handled by Grantex with ID checks and spending limits.

Pine Labs plans to bring this smart payment tech to more places soon, including retail, fintech, and travel, so expect even smoother shopping ahead.

CEO Amrish Rau says, "An agent securing a flash sale the moment it goes live. A down payment locked in before inventory disappears. A savings trigger at the right price. These are new behaviors, native to how India transacts," added Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau.