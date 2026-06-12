Pine Labs launches P3P to let AI handle UPI purchases Technology Jun 12, 2026

Pine Labs just rolled out the Pine Labs Payment Protocol (P3P), which Pine Labs says is India's first payment system where AI agents can handle your transactions for you: after the user authorizes a one-time mandate.

Built on UPI, P3P lets you set conditions (like a target price), and the AI will negotiate and complete purchases without further user intervention, even scoring deals for gadgets at places like Vijay Sales.