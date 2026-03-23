Pinterest CEO says kids should be banned from social media

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready is urging governments to ban social media for anyone under 16. In a Time op-ed, he likened tech CEOs to 20th-century tobacco executives and called social media the 'New Big Tobacco,' saying kids today are "living through the largest social experiment in history" with unlimited access leading to addiction and mental health struggles.

Ready's views on the issue Ready says tech companies didn't think enough about what happens when kids get free rein on social media.

He points out it's led to addiction, anxiety, depression, and strangers reaching out to young users—all while platforms have ignored years of warning signs.

Gen Z now makes up more than half of Pinterest's user base Since taking over, Ready made all under-16 accounts private: no random messages or likes from strangers allowed.

Even so, Gen Z now makes up more than half of Pinterest's user base.