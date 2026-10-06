Pinterest launches 'Beauty Guides' AI feature for salon-ready plans
Technology
Pinterest just dropped a feature called "Beauty Guides" that uses AI to turn your favorite hair and nail Pins into actionable salon plans.
Instead of awkwardly describing a look, you can tap "Get the Guide" in the app and get clear instructions, estimated cost, time, and even maintenance tips to show your stylist.
Aims to prevent salon miscommunication
Right now, Beauty Guides work with hairstyle, color, nail shape, and finish Pins.
The goal? To help you go from online inspiration to real-world results without second-guessing or miscommunication at the salon.
It's all about making beauty routines smoother and giving you more confidence when trying something new.