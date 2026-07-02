Pitch launches Pitch Agent to build branded presentations in minutes
Technology
Pitch just dropped Pitch Agent, an AI-powered tool that builds professional, on-brand presentations in minutes.
Instead of starting from scratch or fixing messy slides, it uses your company's approved templates, so colors, logos, and layouts are all set from the start.
Prompt edits, analytics, custom sales rooms
You can tweak your deck with simple prompts (split up wordy slides or sharpen your story) and Pitch Agent handles the heavy lifting.
Presentations are shared as live links with built-in analytics to see who's paying attention.
For sales teams, there are custom "sales rooms" that look way slicker than a plain Google Slides link.