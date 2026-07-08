Pixel 11 expected at Made by Google Aug 12 NYC
Technology
Google just dropped the date for its next Made by Google event: Wednesday, August 12, 2026, in New York City at 6pm ET.
The invite doesn't say "Pixel 11" outright, but all signs point to it being the star of the show.
Pixel Watch 5, 256GB rumored
The invite teases a gold-finish phone with that classic Pixel camera visor, so expect some signature style.
Alongside Pixel 11, rumors say we'll see the new Pixel Watch 5 series and a bump in base storage to 256GB (up from last year's 128GB).
Another cool addition? The Pixel Glow indicator, first seen on other Google gadgets, might make its debut here.
Heads up: with these upgrades, prices could go up too.